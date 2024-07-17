Captain Among 4 Army Soldiers Killed In Doda

Jammu: Four Army personnel, including a captain, were killed in a fierce gunfight with heavily armed militants in Doda district, the third major incident in Jammu region in three weeks.

Captain Brijesh Thapa from Darjeeling, Naik Dokkari Rajesh from Andhra Pradesh, and Sepoys Bijendra and Ajay Kumar Singh from Rajasthan suffered fatal injuries in the gunfight in the Desa forest area, where troops from the Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir Police had launched a cordon-and-search operation.

Following the encounter, security forces, including Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police, swiftly launched an extensive operation in the Desa forest belt to flush out terrorists.

In a statement, the Army said it has been conducting a series of joint and coordinated operations with Jammu and Kashmir Police to eliminate foreign terrorists who have infiltrated from across the border and are moving in the upper reaches of Udhampur, Doda and Kishtwar districts in Jammu region and thereafter to Kashmir.

“All formations of northern command are committed to eliminating the scourge of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir for which the relentless operations will continue,” the Army said.

The Kashmir Tigers, a JeM shadow group, has claimed responsibility for the latest attack.

Despite the challenging terrain and weather conditions, efforts are underway to track down and neutralise the militants who have links with the banned Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group, officials said.

The Army, along with para-commandos and aerial support from drones and helicopters, is intensifying its search operation to eliminate the terrorists who are suspected to have infiltrated from across the border and taken refuge in the forest area.

In an official statement, the Army said the gunfight erupted late Monday evening in the Desa forest area, where troops from the Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir Police had launched a cordon-and-search operation.

Despite challenging terrain and low visibility, the security forces engaged the hiding terrorists.

“In the initial volley of fire, four Army personnel were injured, who later succumbed to their injuries. Additional troops and equipment have been inducted to flush out the terrorists and the use of drones and other technical resources is being ensured,” the Army said, withholding further details due to security considerations regarding the ongoing operations.

There has been a resurgence of terror activities in Jammu in recent months, underscoring the persistent threat posed by extremist elements seeking to destabilise the peace in the region.

The Jammu region, once relatively peaceful, has witnessed a surge in terrorist activities since 2021. Over 70 people, including 52 security personnel, mostly from the Army, have lost their lives in these attacks.

The security forces remain vigilant in their efforts to safeguard the lives of civilians and defend the sovereignty of the nation against such acts of violence, the officials said.

