Ashoora Being Observed Today

Day to rededicate ourselves to ideals of equality, brotherhood: LG

Srinagar: Ashoora, the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), will be observed across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The day is observed as a mark of sacrifice and mourning, recalling the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), in the battle of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram.

Ashoora processions are likely to be taken from Alamgari Bazar and Zadibal besides other places in Budgam and elsewhere. Such processions are likely to be held in Hanjivera Pattan, Mirgund and some other areas of Baramulla district.

The authorities have decided to allow 10th Muharram processions from Alipora Bota Kadal, Lal Bazaar that would culminate at Zadibal while the Traffic Department issued an advisory.

On Wednesday, thousands of Shia mourners are expected to participate in the ‘Alam’ and ‘Zuljanah’ processions across J&K.

In view of processions, the Traffic Police Department has issued a detailed advisory and traffic has been diverted from routes where processions are supposed to pass on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha recalled the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) on the eve of Ashoora, the 10th day of Muharram.

In a message, the Lt Governor said, “The occasion reminds the humanity of sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his great teachings. It is also a day to rededicate ourselves to the ideals of equality, brotherhood, compassion and justice as epitomised by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

On this day, let all of us resolve to work together to build a peaceful, just and equitable society”.

