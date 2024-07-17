Will avenge cowardly attack on soldiers, JKP personnel: LG

Jammu: Tributes were paid to the soldiers in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony attended by dignitaries including J-K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi.
The Lt Governor has posted on X: “I am deeply anguished to learn about the cowardly attack on our Army soldiers and JKP personnel in Doda district. Tributes to brave soldiers who made supreme sacrifice protecting our nation. My deepest condolences to members of the bereaved families.
We will avenge death of our soldiers & thwart the evil designs of terrorists and their associates. I call upon the people to unite in the fight against terrorism & provide us accurate information so that we can intensify anti-terror operations & neutralise the terror ecosystem”.
The sacrifices made by Captain Brijesh Thapa and his comrades serve as a poignant reminder of the valour and dedication displayed by the Indian Army in combating terrorism.
Captain Thapa’s father Colonel Bhuwanesh K Thapa (retd) recalled that his son was inspired by him and since his childhood wanted to join the Indian Army.
“I feel proud of my son. This is an Army operation and there is always risk in such ops,” the retired Army officer said.
In Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, the native villages of soldiers Bijendra and Ajay Singh were grieving the loss of the bravehearts.