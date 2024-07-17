Ladakh: Army officer reviews security situation

Leh/Jammu: General Officer Commanding of Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla on Tuesday reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Union territory of Ladakh, army said.
Lt Gen Bhalla, who took over command of the strategically based XIV Corps on July 1, visited forward posts of ‘Forever in Operations Division’ and reviewed the security situation.
“GOC complimented all ranks of ‘Forever in Operations Division’ for their high standards of operational preparedness and dedication in maintaining the sanctity of the Line of Control despite the tough terrain and adverse weather conditions,” Fire and Fury corps wrote on X.