Brief exchange of fire between militants, VDG members in Doda’s Dessa

Doda: A day after four soldiers including a captain rank officer were killed in a firefight with militants in Urranbaggi area of Dessa, a brief exchange of fire was reported from Malan village in Dessa area of Doda district on Wednesday morning.

The exchange of fire happened between Village Defence Guard (VDG) members and militants late last night.

Officials said that after witnessing suspected movement the VDG members opened fire on the terrorists

“It was a brief exchange of fire and so far there are no reports of injury to anyone. Forces have been rushed to the area whereas the cordon and search operation is underway to track down hiding terrorists,” an official said.

On July 15th evening around 9 pm, in an exchange of fire four soldiers including an Army officer Captain Brijesh Thapa were critically injured and later on succumbed to their injuries. The search operation is underway in the area since July 9 when the suspected movement was observed—

