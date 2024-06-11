MeT forecast ‘Heatwave’ In Jammu, Hot & Dry Weather In Kashmir

Srinagar:Amid forecast for heatwave in plains of Jammu and hot & dry weather in rest of J&K, most places recorded below normal night temperature on Tuesday.

A meteorological department official said till June 17, weather is expected to be generally dry weather even as possibility of light rain/thunder at isolated places can’t be ruled out.

He said ‘heatwave’ is expected over plains of Jammu while hot and dry weather is likely in the rest of the places of J&K.

From June 18-21, he said, generally cloudy weather with possibility of light rain/thunder is expected at isolated places towards afternoon.

Regarding the forecast, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 12.7°C against 12.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 10.0°C against 11.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.9°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 5.5°C, same as on the previous night and it was 2.7°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 10.7°C against 12.5°C and it was 1.4°C below normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 10.7°C against 9.7°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.9°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 7.5°C against 8.8°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.3°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 25.3°C against 23.4°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.4°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 12.1°C, Batote 17.3°C and Bhaderwah 13.0°C, he said.

