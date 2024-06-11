Autowings Toyota launches All-New Urban Cruiser Taisor in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Autowings Toyota, an authorized dealer of Toyota Kirloskar Motors Pvt Ltd, launched the much-anticipated Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor at their headquarters in Hyderpora, Bypass Srinagar.

The event was graced by Chief Guest Mr. Abdul Qayoom Trumboo, Director of Khyber Industries, alongside Mr. Jeevan Sharma, Regional Manager of SBI, and Mr. Azhar Majid Mir, MD of Autowings Toyota. The launch also saw the presence of officials from various banks including J&K Bank, ICICI, and HDFC, as well as the top management of Autowings Toyota Pvt Ltd and a large gathering of customers and dignitaries.

Key highlights of the event and the vehicle:

1. Launch Details:

The launch event featured prominent figures such as Mr. Younis Bashir, CEO of Autowings Toyota, who expressed delight over the introduction of the All-New Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

2. Vehicle Features:

Striking Exteriors: Inspired by Toyota’s rich SUV heritage, the Taisor boasts a unique front design created by Toyota designers, exuding a sense of prestige.

Powertrain Options: Equipped with 1.0L Turbo, 1.2L Petrol, and E-CNG options, the Taisor promises exceptional performance and unmatched fuel efficiency.

Advanced Technology: The vehicle integrates advanced technology and smart connected features for a convenient and exhilarating travel experience.

Refreshing Interiors: The spacious and inviting cabin is tailored to meet the preferences of Indian customers.

Top-notch Safety: The Taisor comes with advanced safety features, including Vehicle Stability Control with Hill Hold Assist, roll-over mitigation, 6 airbags, and a host of other safety technologies ensuring comprehensive protection for the driver and passengers.

3. Safety Features:

The vehicle includes a 360-degree view camera, Reverse Parking Sensors, ABS with EBD, Seat Belt Reminders, and additional measures such as a Rear Defogger, Anti-theft Security System, and ISOFIX points for child seats.

4. Color Options:

Available in exciting single-tone and dual-tone colors, including Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, Sporting Red, Lucent Orange, and dual-tone combinations of Sporting Red, Enticing Silver, and Cafe White.

5. Financing and Maintenance:

The Urban Cruiser Taisor offers tailored finance schemes, including 8- and 7-year funding plans with low EMIs, pre-approved funding for value-added services, and Toyota Smart Balloon Finance.

Customers also benefit from complimentary Toyota Roadside Assistance for the first five years, extended warranty options up to 5 years/220,000 km, and the Toyota Smiles Plus package for customizable prepaid maintenance.

Mr. Younis Bashir, CEO of Autowings Toyota, emphasized, “We are extremely delighted by the launch of the All-New Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor. Designed to captivate style-conscious customers, it seamlessly blends style, advanced features, and power-packed performance.”

The launch of the Urban Cruiser Taisor is set to offer customers in Srinagar a stylish, advanced, and highly functional vehicle option, reinforcing Toyota’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

