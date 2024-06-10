Fund released for farmers was due month ago, PM Modi did no special favour to them: Congress

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi did no special favour to farmers by releasing the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi fund, which was due to them a month ago but delayed by the poll code, the Congress said on Monday.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the release of the 17th instalment of funds, which Modi is touting as the first decision of his new government, is the legitimate entitlement due to farmers, according to the policy of his government.

If he is genuinely concerned about farmers, the prime minister should grant legal status to minimum support price (MSP) for their produce, announce a farm loan waiver and provide guaranteed insurance payment directly into their bank accounts, he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print