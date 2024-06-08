Lady Arrested By Srinagar Police, Stolen Money 23,4600 Recovered

Srinagar,:Police on Saturday said that it have arrested a lady along with stolen money in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.Taking on to the micro-blogging platform X, police wrote, “Srinagar Police recovers stolen money to a tune of Rs 23,46,000 from accused namely Nusrat Nisar W/o Nisar Ahmad Kuchay R/o Barsoo Awantipora.Case FIR No. 69/2024 u/s 454,380 IPC stands registered in PS Saddar & the accused has been arrested. Further investigation is going on, reads the post.
