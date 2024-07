Srinagar: The traditional Zuljanah procession of Shia mourners on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashura began from Bota Kadal to Zadibal, Srinagar on Wednesday morning.

Witnesses said that the procession began from Bota Kadal amid tight security with hundreds of Shia mourners accompanying the Zuljanah.

Traffic police have also issued a detailed advisory to ensure smooth movement during the Zuljanah procession from Bota Kadal to Zadibal.

