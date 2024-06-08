Govt forms panel to frame criteria

Appointment of chairperson, members of JKCPCR
Srinagar: The Government on Friday constituted for framing eligibility criteria and detailed process for appointment of Chairperson and Members of the Jammu & Kashmir Commission for Protection of Child Rights.
The 4-member committee headed by Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Social Chairperson Welfare Department, has been asked to frame the criteria in accordance with the provisions outlined in S.O 542 dated 21 October, 2022, according to an order, a copy of which lies with GNS.
The other members of the committee include Secretary, Social Welfare Department General Administration Department, Representative from GAD (not below the rank of Additional Secretary) and Representative from the Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs (not below the rank of Additional Secretary).
The committee has been tasked to study the eligibility criteria adopted by other States/UTs while framing the same for appointment of Chairperson and Members of the Jammu and Kashmir Commission for Protection of Child Rights. The Committee has been asked to furnish its report within a period of 30 days.