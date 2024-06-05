World Environment Day: Islam Promotes Active Environmentalism: Teachings On Being Eco-friendly Muslims

Islam is an eco-friendly religion and promotes being eco-friendly with its nature. It represents a unique model for a transition to sustainable development by focusing on justice, harmony, and environmentally friendly relations between humans and nature.

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5th across the world. It is important to care for the environment we live in, not only for our health but for our survival too. This special day urges all, at both individual and collective levels, to explore renewable energy and green technologies, restore our ecosystem, and restore land with its natural view by this year’s theme “land restoration, desertification, and drought resistance.”

Islam has a rich tradition of highlighting the importance of environmental protection, ecological restoration, and conservation of resources. Islam views environmental challenges as an indicator of a moral and ethical crisis. Viewing the creation of humans, earth, and cosmos as signs of the Creator is key in Islamic values. The Qur’anic injunction “And do good as Allah has been good to you. And do not seek to cause corruption on the earth” (Al Qasas: 77) teaches us to live eco-friendly on this planet earth.

There is a sense of hope and optimism in Islam about the possibility of attaining harmony between humans and nature. The planet Earth finds balance when humans rethink their lifestyles and mindsets as stated in the Holy Quran: “Corruption has appeared in both land and sea, because of what people’s own hands have brought.” (Al R’um: 41)

Hence, overcoming environmental crises and mitigating the impact of climate change, from an Islamic perspective, is underpinned by defining the role of humans as trustees and stewards of planet Earth. This balance has been disturbed due to human choices which result in over-consumption, over-exploitation, and over-use of all its available resources. The ecological crisis is linked to human ethics and values. Today, human actions are responsible for the global ecological crisis that reflects on the main environment and includes the destruction of natural habitats, loss of biodiversity, climate change, ozone depletion, global warming, and soil erosion. Human responsibility is to save and protect livelihoods and ecosystems. To celebrate the symphony of life, all humans need to celebrate and protect its biological and cultural diversity. Islam, being an eco-friendly religion, becomes a powerful part of the solution if humans embody a holistic spiritual view towards mankind.

Islamic beliefs, traditions, and values provide an effective and comprehensive solution to the current environmental challenges faced by humanity today. The Holy Qur’an has a number of specific references to ecology and the environment and also contains some important principles for its environmental conservation. The first principle which guides Islamic teachings on environmental sustainability is the concept of trusteeship; “And do not mischief on the earth after it has been set in order.” (Al A’raf: 85)

Being responsible guardians, humans should take all necessary steps to ensure that the entrusted property is passed on to the next generation in as pure form as possible. According to Islam, every human being is the custodian of nature and must live in harmony with other creatures. It is enjoined upon all of us to be eco-Muslims. All kinds of corruption, including environmental corruption, environmental damages, reckless exploitation, and mismanagement of natural resources, are disliked by the Almighty Allah (SWT). The Holy Qur’an mentions it as: “And Allah loveth not those who do mischief.” (Al Ma’eda: 64)

The exploitation of a particular natural resource is directly related to accountability and maintenance of the available resources. The traditions of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) also deal extensively with various aspects of environmental issues including resource conservation, land restoration, and environmental hygiene. He (PBUH) discouraged over-consumption, luxury, and lavishness, and encouraged moderation in all walks of life. He also forbade the destruction of trees and crops even during war-like situations. He (PBUH) gave high importance to sustainable cultivation of land, waste minimization, humane treatment of animals, preservation of natural resources, and protection of water and wildlife.

Planting a tree is a charitable gift that motivates one towards a green environment. The Prophet (PBUH) recognized that natural resources should not be exploited or abused. Islam doesn’t like wasters. (Al-A’raf: 21).

In its true essence, the Holy Qur’an and the traditions of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) guide us in promoting sustainable development around the globe. The privilege to exploit natural resources was given to mankind on a guardianship basis, which implies the right to use another person’s property on the promise that it will not be damaged or destroyed. The use of refrigerants (CFCs, halons, and freons) should be avoided, especially in Masjids as a Green movement, as laid down in the main objectives of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to save the protective ceiling. The Qur’anic teaching; “And We made the sky a protected ceiling (canopy)” (Qur’an, 21:32) is an eye opener towards it.

There are also eco-friendly teachings in the sayings of the famous Saint Hazrat Sheikh Noor-Ud-Din (R.A) – the great Sufi, preacher, and philosopher of Kashmir. In one of his eco teachings, he (R.A) says:

Translation: “While plucking the fruits from the trees, we recklessly damage the branches of the trees, thereby reducing their productivity, damaging nature, and disturbing its balance. Why are you using extra wood in your houses by destroying trees? Why have you decorated your house by wasting timber? Why are people not living in modesty? Alas, the Satan has misled you. You should remember this all makes you feel sorry when the creator will clear your accounts of deeds.”

The valley of Kashmir is considered the most beautiful place on earth and a real scene of paradise owing to green pastures, pure waters, lush green forests, snow-clad mountains, and a pollution-free environment. But the present scenario is totally different, especially the picture of our water bodies and forests, wherein wastage of water and deforestation is at its peak.

In short, Islam stresses the preservation of the environment without any disturbance and destruction. Let us follow the teachings of eco-Islamic ideas to make ourselves eco-Muslims for its best, cleanest, greenest, and corruption-free environment.

The writer can be reached at [email protected]

