LS Poll Results: Assembly Segment wise report card

Srinagar: Following the results of the Parliament elections-2024 in Kashmir, the assembly segment-wise numbers are giving a whopping advantage to the National Conference, which has secured a lead in 34 assembly seats out of the 54 constituencies in Kashmir.The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has managed a lead in only five seats, while Independent Candidate Engineer Rashid has secured a lead in 14 assembly . The data of all three parliamentary constituencies of Kashmir – Baramulla, Srinagar, and Anantnag-Rajouri, each consisting of 18 assembly segments, the numbers are not favorable for the new political outfits, including Altaf Bukhari-led Apni Party and Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party-DPAP. Even Sajad Gani Lone, who claims North Kashmir as his bastion, has only secured a lead in a single seat, Handwara. Apart from that, even with the support of Bukhari-led Apni Party, he is losing in all other 17 assembly segments.Assembly-wise leads from Baramulla LS Seat: According to the details, from North Kashmir, the National Conference is winning in three assembly segments: Budgam, where it received 30,259 votes, defeating Engineer Rashid who received 24,604 votes. Also, in Gurez, where Omar Abdullah received 3,977 votes, while Engineer Rashid received 2,231 votes. From Pattan, which is considered a bastion of Sajad Lone’s close confidant and Shia leader Imran Raza Ansari, Omar Abdullah managed to secure a lead with 21,533 votes. Sajad’s PC received 17,124 votes, followed by Engineer Rashid who received 17,112 votes. As for Sajad Gani Lone, he has managed to secure a lead in a single seat of Handwara with 26,275 votes, followed by Engineer Rashid who managed to secure 19,336 votes from that assembly segment.Assembly-wise leads from Srinagar LS Seat: From the Srinagar Parliamentary seat, NC is leading in 16 assembly constituencies, followed by PDP with leads in two assembly segments. PDP is winning from the Rajpora assembly constituency with 16,615 votes and also from Shopian with 21,040 votes. More shocking is to find Syed Altaf Bukhari’s own constituency, Chanapora, where NC’s Aga Ruhullah Mehdi has received 11,951 votes, while Bukhari’s own party has a mere 3,101 votes.Assembly-wise leads from Anantnag-Rajouri LS Seat: From the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary seat, the National Conference has a lead in 15 out of 18 assembly segments, while the PDP, which considers South Kashmir as its bastion, has managed only three seats in Anantnag, Anantnag West and Bijbehara assembly segments.Overall, based on the numbers from the parliamentary poll results, if assembly elections were held today in Kashmir, NC would emerge as the single largest party with 35 seats, followed by Engineer Rashid’s Awami Ittehad party with 14 seats. PDP and PC would lag behind with five and one seat, respectively—.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print