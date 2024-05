Jammu: Several casualties are feared after a bus rolled down in a deep gorge in Chungi Marh area of Akhnoor in Jammu district this afternoon, officials said.

An official said soon after the incident a rescue operation was launched.

He said that the bus rolled down a deep gorge near Chungi Morh on Jammu-Poonch highway. “Several casualties are feared, while police and other rescue teams are at the spot,” he said.

The official said that further details will be shared accordingly—

