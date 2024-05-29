GPS Tracking Device Installed On Bailed Out LeT Militant Associate In Barmmulla: Police

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday said that it have installed GPS tracking device on a Lashkar-e-Toiba militant associate in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In a handout, the police said that in compliance to an order received from Court, police in Baramulla today affixed a GPS tracking device on a under trial terror associate who was enlarged on bail in a UA(P) case of Police Station Uri.

The police spokesman further stated that the accused was arrested in case FIR No 104/2023 under section 13, 18, 18B, 20, 23, 40 UA(P) Act,120 B IPC, 7/25 Arms Act of Police Station Uri and has been enlarged bail by the Court. The GPS anklet will be used to monitor the movement of the said terror asscoaite and ensure that he doesn’t violate the bail conditions, reads the statement

