KARACHI: At least five people were killed and 11 others injured when a pickup truck collided head-on with a trailer in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province on Saturday.

SSP Imran Khan said the accident took place in Jhirk town of Thatta district.

“All the people on the pickup truck were labourers going for work. Five of them were killed in the collision while 11 were taken to a hospital,” the police official said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print