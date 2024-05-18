PoK ‘was, is and will remain ours’: Rajnath Singh

BALLIA/LUCKNOW: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday asserted that PoK “was, is and will remain ours” while also hitting out at the opposition parties for raking up the China issue.

During another poll rally later in the day in Lucknow, from where he is contesting, Singh said, “These elections are also to see who has raised the country’s stature in the world.”

Accusing the opposition parties of spreading confusion on the China issue, he said, “India has not lost anything. We will not let India lose anything. Talks are ongoing … we are confident that a solution will be found.”

