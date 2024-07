BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet has approved a bill mandating 100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas in private sector for Group C and D posts, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting held on Monday.

“The Cabinet meeting held yesterday (Monday) approved a bill to make recruitment of 100 per cent Kannadigas mandatory for ‘C and D’ grade posts in all private industries in the state,” Siddaramaiah said in a post on X.

