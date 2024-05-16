Yatra: ‘Enhance registration process of service providers’

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2024, wherein he directed concerned officers to enhance the registration process of service providers to saturate the requirement for smooth conduct of pilgrimage.
He also asked all stakeholder departments to initiate the tendering process for implementation of developmental work plans for SANJY.
The meeting was attended by DC, Anantnag, DC Ganderbal; ADC Bandipora; CEOs of Pahalgam & Sonmarg Development Authorities, officers of SASB, KPDCL, R&B, Animal Husbandry, Labour Department, SMC, Sanitation, NHIDCL, BRO and other departments.
