Security situation reviewed across Jammu

Jammu: A joint security review meeting with a focus on counter-terrorism operations in the Jammu region was held in view of the recent terror attacks on an IAF convoy in Poonch, officials said.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Jammu-based 16 Corps (also known as White Knight Corps) Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva chaired the meeting which was attended by Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Anand Jain and representatives of intelligence agencies, they said.

“…the discussions concluded with a reinforced commitment to ensuring the safety and stability of the region and coordinate the ongoing anti-terror operations,” the White Knight Corps wrote on X after the meeting.

The meeting assumes significance as it takes place in the backdrop of a major terrorist attack on a convoy of Indian Air Force (IAF) near Sanai top in Surankot area of Poonch on May 4, resulting in the killing of a soldier and injuries to four others.

Terrorists have also killed a government employee Mohd Razaq, brother of an Army personnel, at Kunda Top village in Rajouri’s Shahdra area on April 22, and a village defence guard Mohd Sharief in Basantgarh area of Udhampur on April 28.

A breakthrough has evaded the security forces so far even as massive search operations are underway in densely forested areas of Rajouri, Poonch, Udhampur and adjoining areas, including Kathua and Reasi districts, to track down the terrorists behind the attacks, some of whom are believed to have infiltrated from across the border.

The security review meeting is also significant in view of the Lok Sabha polls in Rajouri and Poonch districts which are part of Anantnag constituency that is going to polls on May 25.

