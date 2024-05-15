INDIA bloc to form next govt: Kharge

LUCKNOW: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday asserted that the opposition INDIA bloc is in a strong position after four phases of Lok Sabha polls and that the people of the country are prepared to bid farewell to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also said that the election is to save the Constitution and asked why PM Modi has not taken action against those talking of changing the Constitution.

“Four rounds of polling have been completed in the country. The INDIA bloc is in a very strong position. I can say with full confidence that the people of the country have prepared to bid farewell to Narendra Modi. INDIA bloc is going to form the new government on June 4,” he said at a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav here.

