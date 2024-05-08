CUK’s Deptt of English celebrates Tagore’s Day

GANDERBAL: To commemorate the unparalleled contributions of Rabindranath Tagore towards art, literature, music, and philosophy, the Department of English, Central University of Kashmir (CUKashmir), organised a day-long event to remember the legendary poet and Nobel Laureate on his 163rd birth anniversary here on Tuesday.

Mr. Sunil Kumar Mannil, departmental coordinator for literary activities, started the proceedings with a welcome note.

In her inaugural speech, Prof. Sandhya Tiwari, Head, Department of English and Dean School of Languages, who presided over the function, cast light on Tagore’s art and aesthetic. She encouraged students to come forth and participate in similar literary activities with verve and enthusiasm. Dr Ihsan Malik proposed the vote of thanks.

The inaugural was followed by an online lecture on the topic “Rabindranath Tagore – Philosophy, Life and Education: Indian Ethos with Global Outlook” by Dr Jai Singh, Associate Professor in the Department of English Literature at the English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad. Dr. Singh highlighted the pulchritude of Tagore’s artistry and reiterated the need to revisit the Tagorian philosophy for building a peaceful nation and a secure world. The session was moderated by Dr Krishna Chaitanya while Dr Ishrat Bashir proposed the vote of thanks.

In the third session, a documentary based on the life and poetic art of Tagore was screened. In the last session, poetry recitation and versification competitions were held in which students from the Departments of English, Urdu and Kashmiri participated. Ms. Iqra Jehan and Mr Shahid Nabi, students of second semester, M A English, conducted the programme proceedings.

