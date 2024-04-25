PDP’s Parra, AP’s Mir Among 10 More Candidates Join LS Poll Fray

So Far 17 Candidates File Nominations From Srinagar, Last Date Today

Srinagar: Ten more candidates including Waheed ur Rehman Parra from Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic and Mohammad Ashraf Mir from J&K Apni Party filed nomination papers from Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

As per the Election schedule issued by Election Commission of India (ECI) for conduct of Lok Sabha Elections-2024, the process of filing nomination papers for the fourth phase is going on in 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency.

In this regard, as many as 10 (Ten) more Candidates filed their Nomination Papers from the 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency for the General Lok Sabha Elections-2024 in the Office of Returning Officer(RO) 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency(DC Office Complex, Srinagar) here on Wednesday.

The Candidates filed Nomination Papers before the Returning Officer 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat.

Similarly, Rubina Akhtar from National Lok Tantrik Party, Fayaz Ahmad Bhat from Ambedkar Samaj Party and Sheikh Waseem Hassan of JK Nationalist Peoples Front submitted their Nomination papers in the Office of the Returning Officer (RO) for the Srinagar Constituency.

While Amin Dar, Riyaz Ahmad Bhat, Sayim Mustafa, Ghulam Mohammad Wani and Hilal Ahmad Dar filled Nominations as Independent Candidates for 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency.

With filling of 10 (Ten) Nominations today (Wednesday-April 24, 2024), the total number of Candidates who have filed their Candidature for 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency) goes to 17 (Seventeen), as 07(Seven) Candidates have already filed their Nominations papers on April 22, 2024(Monday) and April 23, 2024(Tuesday).

Pertinent to mention that, the Last date for filing of nomination papers in 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency is April 25, 2024 (Thursday) from 11:00 AM to 03:00 PM. The Scrutiny of the Nomination papers filed by the Candidates will take place on April, 26, 2024(Friday).

The Candidates have the option to withdraw their candidature by or before April 29, 2024(Monday) until 03:00 PM. The voting is scheduled in the Constituency for May 13 under fourth phase, with the counting of votes set for June 4, 2024.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print