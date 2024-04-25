Congress has issued pro people manifesto: Mehbooba

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is feeling frustrated after seeing INDIA alliance manifesto in which issues of poor people, unemployment and farmers have been strongly taken up.

Mufti, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary seat, was addressing media persons during her road show in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

“I believe that BJP is feeling nervous after seeing the support of the people to INDIA alliance on its manifesto in which they have promised to provide 30 lakh jobs and 50 percent reservation to womenfolk and amnesty to the farmers”, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said.

Asked whether BJP is criticizing the INDIA alliance manifesto, She said “Congress has issued pro people manifesto for the first time during the past 70-years in which issues of poor, unemployment and farmers have been taken up and with such a good manifesto BJP and its leaders are feeling nervous that is why they are playing Hindu-Muslim card with frustration”. Replying to another question, the PDP president said “I have not criticized the National Conference. I just said that it is not the battle between the National Conference and the PDP. It is a battle for the existence of people of Jammu and Kashmir. If we did not sensibly send such a voice to the Parliament who without any fear will speak there our existence is in danger”.

Mufti urged NC, Congress, CPIM and other parties to support her. Pahari, Gujar and Bakerwal are also extending their support this time to PDP, she claimed. She said Parliament elections are not being fought for electricity or local issues rather a voice should reach to the parliament which can plead the voices of the dumb stricken and troubled people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir have understood that a voice should reach to the Parliament

which will speak on issues without any fear to represent their aspirations”, Mehbooba added.

