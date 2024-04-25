2 soldiers reportedly injured in Bandipora gunfight

Srinagar: Two soldiers were injured as helicopters were pressed into service for aerial surveillance of hiding militants after an encounter broke out between security forces and ultras in Bandipora district on Wednesday, officials said.
“A contact was established between #terrorists and security forces in the early morning in Renji forest area of Aragam, #Bandipora,” Kashmir Zone Police said on X.
Reports quoting officials said that two soldiers were injured and both are stable. However there was no official confirmation.
The Army has pressed helicopters into service for aerial surveillance to prevent the militants from fleeing, the officials said.
They said a massive search operation is underway and further details are awaited.