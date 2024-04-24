US warns of ‘potential risk of sanctions’ on anyone considering business deals with Iran

WASHINGTON: The US has warned of a “potential risk of sanctions” for anyone considering a business deal with Iran, a day after Pakistan and Iran inked several agreements during Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi’s maiden visit to Islamabad to boost bilateral cooperation.

The latest warning comes days after the US imposed sanctions on suppliers to Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme, including three companies from China even as the US also said it maintains good relations with Pakistan and described it as “an important security partner in the region.”

During Raisi’s three-day visit that concluded on Wednesday, Iran and Pakistan signed eight MoUs while vowing to increase trade to USD 10 billion in the coming years.

