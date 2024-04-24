Govt used majority to nullify Art 370: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the BJP used its majority in Parliament to nullify Article 370, ban instant triple talaq and bring a new citizenship law, and asserted the Modi government will never change the Constitution.

Addressing an election rally in Akola in eastern Maharashtra in support of BJP candidate Anup Dhotre, Shah accused the Congress of putting hurdles in the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The senior BJP leader noted it was Modi who ensured that a grand and magnificent temple dedicated to Lord Ram was built in Ayodhya.

Shah said the Modi government, on returning to office after the Lok Sabha polls, will bring citizens above 70 years under the ambit of the free health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh and provide cooking gas cylinders directly to consumers. Shah slammed the INDIA alliance, saying they did not want the Ram temple to come up in Ayodhya.

The BJP stalwart accused the opposition of setting a false narrative that the Modi government will change Constitution. The Modi government, using its parliamentary majority, removed Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, banned instant triple talaq and the brought the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he said.

For 70 years, the Congress “pampered” Article 370 of the Constitution, which provided special status to J&K, like an “illegitimate child”, said the Union home minister. The Modi government will never changed the Constitution or end the reservations for SC/STs and OBCs, Shah asserted. Hitting out at Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP leader said the former CM doesn’t see anything beyond his son.

Shah asked NCP founder and former Union minister Sharad Pawar what the “Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan government” gave to Maharashtra during its 10-year rule. The BJP-led government at the Centre gave Rs 7.14 lakh crore to Maharashtra in the last 10 years, while the Congress-headed dispensation provided only Rs 1.91 lakh crore to the state during its rule from 2004 to 2014, he added.

