LS polls: BJP defends its decision not to field candidates in Valley

Jammu: Facing criticism for not putting up candidates on the three Lok Sabha seats in the Kashmir valley, Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Saturday said sometimes “decisions are made to achieve a big goal” and the BJP is supporting “patriotic” parties.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina said the party is finalising its strategy under the leadership of national president J P Nadda on the three seats of Anantnag-Rajouri, Srinagar and Baramulla on providing support to the contesting candidates as he requested people to reject the Congress, National Conference and PDP for the larger interest of the region.

Raina said this while addressing a press conference before chairing a high-level meeting at party office here, which was attended by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, national general secretary, incharge J&K, Tarun Chugh and others.

“We were desirous of fighting the elections from all the three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir on our own strength. But sometimes different decisions are made to achieve a big goal, setting aside personal interests. We are supporting those parties who are patriotic, working for betterment of Kashmir, strengthening peace and brotherhood and eager to serve the society,” Raina said.

Without identifying any such candidate or the party, he said they will soon meet Nadda and other central leaders to discuss the strategy and will reveal the names so that the BJP workers and supporters can vote for them.

“We will work in accordance with the roadmap with full force and the candidates having support of the BJP will definitely win the elections as our party has a strong support base and organisational structure and network in every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Raina said Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing an election rally in Jammu on April 16, had asked the people in Kashmir to reject the Congress, National Conference and PDP, who have “ruined” the region and prefer other parties contesting the elections from the three seats.

“The home minister made it clear that we have to fight together to defeat the dynastic parties who have pushed J&K into a fire. They have ruled J&K for many decades in the past and brought death and destruction in the valley. They (Congress, NC and PDP) are the enemies of Kashmiris because they have been indulging in politics of hatred and they are doing everything to push J&K back to the old days of violence,” he said.

Chugh said the fight is between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who “freed Jammu and Kashmir from the clutches of Article 370”, and the three dynastic parties – the Congress, National Conference and PDP – who “exploited” people over the decades under the constitutional provision.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print