5 injured as vehicle skids off road on Zojila Pass in Ganderbal

GANDERBAL, – At least five persons were injured in a raod accident at Zojjila pass in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Friday, officials said. An official said that the accident took place near Pani Nallah when a vehicle skidded off the road and fell down into a deep gorge. He said that 5 individuals from Jammu were injured in the accident. “They were rushed to PHC Sonamargm where from 3 were referred to SKIMS Soura,” he said. Police have taken cognisance of the incident.
