2 labourers die after falling into trench in Kulgam village

Kulgam: Two labourers died while two were rescued after they slipped and fell into a trench in Chakpora area of south Kashmir’ Kulgam on Friday, officials said. An official said that they were working in the trench when suddenly they slipped and fell into it. “Soon after the incident police, locals rushed to spot and rescued them,” he said. The official said they were shifted to a hospital, where of two among them died. The deceased have been identified as Maqbool Dar of Kulgam and Aziz ur Rehman of Bengal.Medical superintendent district hospital Kulgam, Gulzar Ahmad Dar said that two were brought dead to the hospital, while one is undergoing treatment and another one has been discharged—
