LG, Others Offers Condolences

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed condolences over the Srinagar boat tragedy.

In a tweet, the Lt Governor said: “I am deeply grieved by the loss of lives due to a boat accident in Srinagar. My thoughts are with the bereaved families & I pray to the Almighty to give them strength to withstand this immense loss. Team of SDRF, Army & other agencies are carrying out relief & rescue work.

Administration is providing all possible help to the bereaved families who have lost their near and dear ones and medical facilities to those who have been injured. Marcos teams have also been alerted. I am constantly monitoring the situation and guiding the team on the ground”.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir based political parties on Tuesday expressed deep shock over the loss of lives in boat capsize incident in Batwara area of Srinagar district.

The leaders offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and urged LG led administration to extend its all possible help to the affected families.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep concern over the tragic incident and prayed for the safe rescue to persons on board.

“Deeply concerned by the reports of a boat capsizing on the river Jhelum at Gandabal, Batwara near Srinagar. I hope & pray that all on board this boat are rescued safely & swiftly,” Omar in a post on X said.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also expressed shock, and expressed deepest condolences to the bereaved families. She urged upon the administration to extend all possible help to the victim families.

“Shocked to hear about the tragic accident in Batwara where a boat capsized. Reports coming in of several children dead. My deepest condolences to their families & I urge the administration to extend all help possible,” Mehbooba on X said.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said the loss of precious lives in the boat capsize is heartbreaking, and extended their thoughts and prayers to the families affected by this terrible incident.

“Devastated to hear of the tragic capsizing of a boat carrying several persons, including children, in the River Jhelum near Batwara, Srinagar. The loss of precious lives is heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this terrible accident. Urging the administration to swiftly extend support to those in need,” Bukhari said.

Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone extended his heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the devastating boat capsizing incident in Gandbal-Batwara area of Srinagar.

Expressing deep distress over the tragic news, he particularly empathised with the loss of numerous minors in the incident.

“It is such distressing news. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. So many minors have lost their lives. My prayers and thoughts are with the parents during this unimaginably difficult time,” stated Lone.

Furthermore, he called upon the administration and SDRF teams to expedite rescue operations and ensure the survivors receive prompt and best possible medical care. He also urged the authorities to provide all possible help to the bereaved families during this difficult time.

