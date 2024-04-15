GN Azad hits back at Omar Abdullah, calls him a ‘tourist’

Doda,: A day after Omar Abdullah hit out at Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) president Ghulam Nabi Azad in his bastion Chenab valley, the latter slammed him for coming to Jammu and Kashmir as a tourist. Addressing a public meeting in Doda, Azad, said that Omar Abdullah spends summer at his maternal grandfather’s house in London and winters in some other country and that he is not familiar with the politics here. He was reacting to Omar Abdullah’s statement that DPAP has been reduced to a party of only Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency. “Oh Omar sb, have you been in India you would have come to know. You visit your maternal grandfather’s house during summers in London and some hot country during winters and you come here as tourist,” Azad said. Azad said that during his term as Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah used to visit Chenab Valley for five minutes and didn’t visit the area even once during the last years. “Have you seen his face in Doda, Bhaderwah and Kishtwar during his tenure as Chief Minister? Has he been here for the last 10 years?” Azad asked people, saying he (Omar) is visiting every village to seek votes and deceive people one more time—

