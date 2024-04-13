Indian mission in Israel issues travel advisory amidst growing tensions in the region

TEL AVIV: The Indian embassy in Israel on Friday issued an advisory for its nationals in the country, urging them to avoid unnecessary travel, amid fears of a retaliatory attack by Iran.

The advisory came soon after the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday asked its citizens not to travel to Iran or Israel amid escalating tensions between the two countries following a strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria days ago.

“In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, remain calm and follow safety guidelines issued by the local authorities,” an ‘important advisory’ released by the embassy on its social media handles said.

