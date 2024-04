JAMMU: In view of the Lok Sabha polls, police seized Rs 5 lakh unaccounted cash from a man in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday, officials said.

This step was taken following the directives of the Election Commission that individuals are reminded that carrying more than Rs 50,000 in cash is prohibited during the election period, they said.

The officials said this regulation is vital to ensure fairness and impartiality of the elections.

