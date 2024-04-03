Illegal mining: Police seize 3 vehicles, arrest 3 in Kulgam

SRINAGAR: Cracking a whip on illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have seized three vehicles and arrested their drivers in Kulgam.
A Police party led by IC PP Mirbazar seized three vehicles (Tippers) at Mirbazar Chowk and arrested their drivers for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals. The accused drivers have been identified as Muzaffar Ahmad Lone son of Abdul Salam Lone resident of Shankarpora Dooru, Anantnag, Mohammad Aarif Dar son of Noor Mohammad Dar resident of Hetiwara Lethpora, Awantipora and Aadil Ahmad Lone son of Gull Mohammad Lone resident of Shankarpora Dooru, Anantnag. They have been shifted to Police Station Qazigund where they remain in custody.
A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Qazigund and investigation has been initiated, police said, adding, “People are requested not to indulge in any kind of illegal mining activities from any Nallah as it is the violation of Government rules. Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt with as per law.”
