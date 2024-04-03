All arrangements in place for upcoming festivals: Dr Darakhshan

SRINAGAR: Chairperson of Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi on Tuesday visited Eidgah at Jammu, the shrine complex at Manda and the shrine of Peerbaba Budan Ali Shah at Satwari to take stock of the festival arrangements.

Dr Andrabi was accompanied by Waqf Board officers and the representatives of many departments. She instructed the concerned officers to ensure foolproof arrangements for upcoming Juma-tul-Vida, Shab-e-Qadr and Eid-al-Fitr congregations at these places and other places in the region.

Dr Darakhshan said that the Waqf Board has taken all steps to ensure requisite facilities for all the devotees participating in special festival congregations. “We are committed to providing all facilities to the people and the Board is working in coordination with other departments so that all arrangements are in place,” she said.

She said the people of the UT have cooperated with the Board during the past two years and it has resulted in the re-establishment of the relationship of trust again and as a result of that Waqf Board has been able to excel in all works related to the Board’s progress and development.

