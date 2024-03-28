DGP sanctions scholarships of Rs 12.90 lakh for 223 wards of police personnel

JAMMU: To boost the morale of wards of police personnel, the Director General of Police, J&K, R R Swain has sanctioned scholarships of over Rs 12.90 lakh in favour of 223 wards of martyred, deceased, retired and serving police personnel vide different orders issued by PHQ J&K.

The DGP has sanctioned rupees 8.32 lakh in favour of 165 wards of serving police personnel who have secured 80% and above marks in the annual examination of Class 10th during the Academic Session 2022-23. The amount has been given out of the Central Police Welfare Fund.

Rupees 6000 each has been sanctioned in favour of 86 students who have secured more than 90% marks while 79 students who have secured 80% and above marks have been rewarded with rupees 4000 each.

The DGP has also sanctioned a scholarship of rupees 2.65 lakh out of Central Police Education Fund in favour of 20 wards of martyred police personnel who are perusing higher education for the academic session 2022-23. The sanctioned amount ranged from rupees 12500 to rupees 15000.

Similarly, Rs 5000 each has also been sanctioned in favour of 35 wards of deceased police personnel who are perusing education of different classes from nursery to university level for the academic session 2022-23. The amount has been given out of the Central Police Welfare Fund. While rupees 26400 has been sanctioned in favour of four wards of retired police personnel who have secured more than 80% marks in the Annual examination of class 12th during the academic session of 2022-23.

The DGP has also sanctioned a special reward of rupees 10000 with Commendation Certificate Class-1 in favour of a ward of W/SPO for qualifying National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) during the year 2023.

Police Headquarters has been sanctioning scholarships, rewards, welfare loan/ relief for police personnel, wards of martyred and serving/retired Police personnel under different schemes to boost the morale of their wards or help them in times of need, police said.

