LG, DGP Greets People on Holi

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and DGP RR Swain extended heartiest greetings to the people on the eve of Holi.

In a message, the Lieutenant Governor said: “On the joyous occasion of Holi, the festival of colours, I extend my hearty greetings and good wishes to all.

Holi is a harbinger of hope, joy and happiness. The myriad colours of this festival reflect our rich cultural diversity, strengthen brotherhood and instil the spirit of unity and harmony. The festivities inspire us to follow the path of righteousness, compassion and commitment to bring joy in the lives of downtrodden. Let us ensure that the vibrant colours, ideals and the values associated with the Holi touch the lives of one and all. May this festival fill everyone’s life with good health and happiness”.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain extended heartfelt greetings and warm wishes to people of Jammu & Kashmir, families of JKP, other security forces fallen heroes and members of entire JK Police Pariwar.

In his message, the DGP Swain said that Holi is a special celebration that embodies the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood, and collective enjoyment. As police personnel, we have a unique responsibility to uphold the values of love, respect, and mutual cooperation in our daily lives and in our service to the nation, the DGP underlined.

He also paid tributes to JK Police fallen heroes and said that their commitment to public safety and peace is an inspiration to us all, and has strengthened our resolve to work more diligently towards creating a secure and harmonious environment for everyone.

DGP expressed hope that the festival of colours will usher the Union Territory towards peace, progress and prosperity, strengthen the brotherhood, communal harmony which over the years has been a hallmark of Jammu and Kashmir. “Such occasions give us a good chance to spread the message of peace, joy and love across society and to celebrate unity in diversity,” DGP said.

