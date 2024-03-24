8th Class Papers Posted

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir State Council of Educational Research and Training (JKSCERT) Saturday postponed examination of all papers of 8th standard except for the english subject.

Joint Director Central for JKSCERT said that the postponement was announced in view of the representations from various quarters for in the UT of J&K.

The official communique in this regard reads, “It is notified for all the concerned that the Middle Standard Examinations scheduled to be held on 24th, 26th and 29th of March in respect of soft zone and 26th and 29th of March in respect of hard zone stand postponed.”

JKSCERT said that the fresh dates for conduct of these papers of both Hard Zone shall be notified in due course of time.

Earlier, the had proposed to conduct examination of regional language paper of 8th standard simultaneously in both soft and hard zones on April-07.

JKSCERT had said that it had not received the questions papers from on time and were not in position to supply the question papers of Kashmiri subjects due to paucity of time.

The Joint Director of JKSCERT of Kashmir division in a communique said that in view of Middle Standard Examination 2024 and furnishing the stock position of question papers and reference, it is submitted that the confidential material of MSE 2023-24 shall be dispatched on 23-03-2024 in respect of Kashmir Division.

“It is here to mention that regional language paper of soft zone already notified to be held on March-24-2024 needs to be rescheduled as the regional language paper shall not be supplied on the said date due to paucity of time,” it reads.

The joint director of the council further said, “Keeping in view the matter, it is requested that the regional language paper scheduled on March-24-2024 in respect of soft zone may kindly be rescheduled and shall be conducted on 7th of April along with Hard zone paper of regional languages.”

Meanwhile a complex head in Srinagar said, “Normally we used to get the entire confidential material including the question papers before the commencement of examinations.”

He said, “This year, the complex heads received the confidential materials at the 11th hour and a portion of it is yet to be received including the question papers of Kashmiri and English subjects.”

