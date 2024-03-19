Google Doodle celebrates Nowruz 2024

New Delhi: Google’s homepage received a burst of color and culture on March 19th as it marked the beginning of Nowruz, the Persian New Year, with a vibrant Doodle. Nowruz, meaning “new day” in Persian, is a cherished festival celebrated by diverse communities worldwide, originating from the traditions of Zoroastrianism and spanning over 3,000 years.

The Google Doodle, created by guest artist Pendar Yousefi, beautifully captured the essence of Nowruz with its intricate floral patterns and traditional calligraphy. This celebration falls on the spring equinox, around March 21st, according to the Iranian Solar Hijri calendar. While rooted in Iranian culture, Nowruz has transcended borders, embraced by communities across Western Asia, Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Balkans, and South Asia.

Beyond its cultural significance, Nowruz symbolizes themes of renewal, peace, and unity with nature. It’s a time when people come together to celebrate the arrival of spring, the season of rebirth, and to foster bonds of kinship and respect. While Nowruz holds religious significance for Zoroastrians, Baháʼís, and certain Muslim communities, it has evolved into a secular celebration enjoyed by millions worldwide.

More than just a date on the calendar, Nowruz embodies a spirit of optimism and hope. Over 300 million people worldwide participate in festivities, embracing the traditions of feasting, family gatherings, and cultural rituals. It’s a time for reflection on the past year and anticipation for the opportunities of the year ahead.

As the world transitions from winter to spring, Nowruz serves as a reminder of the interconnectedness of humanity and the natural world. It’s a celebration that transcends borders and brings people together, regardless of faith or background, to rejoice in the beauty of life’s continual renewal.

So, as the Google Doodle illuminates screens around the globe, it not only marks the arrival of Nowruz but also serves as a reminder of the values of peace, harmony, and kinship that unite us all.

Agencies

