Entrepreneurship potent instrument to fulfill aspirations of youth: LG

Jammu: In a major step towards economic empowerment of displaced and migrant communities, J&K Government on Thursday provided financial support to 350 youth belonging to displaced families of PoJK, West Pakistan Refugees and Kashmiri Migrant families, to start their own business venture.

The historic event was presided over by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Convention Centre, according to official statement.

“It is a momentous day for J&K. The financial assistance extended to displaced families of PoJK, West Pakistan Refugees and Kashmiri Migrant families today will help them to realize their dreams and ignite entrepreneurial culture in the community,” the Lt Governor said.

He said, during the Special Governance camp, various government departments, District Industry Centres, KVIB, J&K Mission Youth in collaboration with J&K Bank and Relief & Rehabilitation department conducted outreach programme and reached out to the youth aspiring to start their own business enterprise and contribute to the society.

The Lt Governor highlighted the resolve of the UT Administration, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create a progressive entrepreneurial ecosystem in the UT.

“Entrepreneurship is not merely a means of livelihood for youth but a potent instrument to fulfill their aspirations and dreams. J&K Government is committed to provide support for skill development and entrepreneurship opportunity to empower the future of the youth,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor called upon the youth, especially the girls of the displaced and migrant communities to come forward and avail the benefits of self-employment schemes of the government.

He also commended the J&K Bank for ‘Sewa Se Swabhimaan’, a dedicated initiative for the economic empowerment of Kashmiri Migrants and displaced families of PoJK and West Pakistan Refugees.

Officials of various departments were also felicitated for their important contribution to the self-employment initiative.

Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department; Sh Baldev Prakash, MD and CEO J&K Bank; Sh Arvind Karwani, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants), senior officers, prominent citizens and beneficiaries were present.

