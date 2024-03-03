CS for taking strict measures against illegal mining

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo on Thursday stressed on taking strict measures as per law against those involved in illegal mining across J&K.

The Chief Secretary was speaking in a meeting called to assess the working of the Mining Department here. Those who were present includes Commissioner Secretary, Mining; Director, Social Forestry, Director, Mining besides other concerned officers.

During this meeting the Chief Secretary took note of the availability of RBM (minor minerals) for construction of infrastructure projects in the UT. He also directed for ensuring availability of construction material to public readily at government approved rates.

Dulloo impressed upon the concerned to go tough against the illegal miners. He told them to use the provisions of enforcement measures quite rigorously for putting total end to this illicit practice.

He even enjoined upon them to see the models adopted by other States/UTs in auctioning of their mineral blocks especially in Gujarat, Rajasthan and MP for realizing maximum revenue out of them. He also asked for completing the new initiatives like establishment of Mining Surveillance System and Mineral Check posts for curbing this menace effectively.

In his presentation the Commissioner Secretary, Mining, Vikramjit Singh informed the meeting about estimates of different mineral blocks identified in various districts of the UT. He gave out that J&K has about 3400 MT of Limestone, 43 MT of Gypsum, 427 MT of Quartzsite, 3826 Cu Mtrs of Granite besides quantities of dozens of other minerals.

Regarding the enforcement measures taken by the Department it was said that more than 6000 vehicles involved in ferrying of illegal minerals have been seized by the Department realizing an amount of Rs1627 lakh as penalty from offenders.

The meeting was further informed that the Department had granted 205 minor mineral leases so far besides identifying 60 new blocks of RBM across districts. The department has realized Rs130.58 Cr as bid amount/ royalty and penalty against these mineral blocks upto January this year, the meeting was apprised.

Moreover it was added that the Directorate of G&M has constituted provincial level flying squads to conduct surprise checks and monitor/prevent illegal mining and penalizing the vehicles/machineries involved in illegal extraction.

The Department has also launched e-Market Place/ e-challan web portal for ensuring transparency, accountability in Sale/Purchase and transportation of minerals on notified rates from source to destination in J&K. As on 01 March this year 2282391 e-challans had been generated to facilitate mineral business in J&K, as was given out during this meeting.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print