Snowfall, Rains In J&K; MeT Says Peak Activity Today

Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Batote-Kishtwar Blocked

Srinagar: Higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir recorded fresh snowfall while the plains were lashed by rains on Friday, resulting in appreciable drop in the mercury, officials said.

The strategic 270-km Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed as also a landslide blocked Batote-Kishtwar highway near Pakki Hatti, the officials said.

The Meteorological department said widespread moderate rain or snow is expected over most places of the J&K till March 3 with peak activity on March 1 night to March 2 night.

“Few places may experience heavy to very heavy snow particularly over higher reaches of north, central and south Kashmir and Pirpanjal range of Jammu division during this period.

“The plains of Kashmir may receive moderate rain or snow while the plains of Jammu may receive moderate rain with a possibility of heavy rain over Ramban, Udhampur and Reasi districts. Few places may experience thunder, lightning or hailstorms accompanied by gusty winds,” it said.

A traffic department official said the one-way traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only all weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of world, moved smoothly despite rains till 1600 hours.

Traffic update NH-44 at 1600 hrs

“Traffic movement stopped due to shooting stones at Kishtwari Pather on Jammu-Srinagar NHW, weather rainy,” the official said. “People are advised to avoid journey on NH-44 till the weather improves and road is clear. please ask TCU for latest update.”

The traffic on the highway was restricted to one-way since February 26 and is playing alternatively from the twin capital cities after heavy rains and snowfall rendered the arterial road damaged at several places including Dalwas, Mehad-Cafeteria, Gangroo, Hingni and Kishtwari Pather.

Traffic was stopped on Jammu-Batote-Kishtwar highway following a landslide triggered by rains at Pakki Hatti in Kishtwar district, the officials said, the concerned agencies have pressed men and machines to make the highway trafficable.

While ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter ended on January 29 and 20-day-long winter period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ ended on February 19, Kashmir is the middle 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which culminates on March 1.

