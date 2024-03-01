Search ops to retrieve body of Srinagar man from Jhelum enters day 2

Srinagar: Search operation to retrieve the body of a 55-year-old man who jumped in the river Jhelum near Srinagar’s Safa Kadal area yesterday continues for 2nd consecutive day even as Indian Navy’s MARCOS commandos have been roped in, officials said on Friday. An official said that Nazir Ahmed Matoo (55) of Eidgah jumped in the river Jhelum near Safa Kadal yesterday. He said that soon after a search was launched to rescue him but it didn’t fructify and the operation was called off in the evening. “Today morning the search was resumed with MARCOS commandos joining the operation. SDRF and River police are also assisting them, but the body is yet to be retrieved,” he said—
