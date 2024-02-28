Fire Breaks Out in Hotel in Gulmarg

Srinagar: A fire has broken out in a hotel in famous tourist resort Gulmarg in Baramulla district.An F&ES official said that they received information about the fire outbreak in a hotel ‘Pine Palace Platinum’ this morning. “We have sent the men and machinery to the site, though given the intensity of the blaze, it may take time to put out the raging flames.”The rescue operation continued, when this report was being filed.More details awaited. (GNS)
