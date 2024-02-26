IGP promotes 716 officials

Srinagar: On the recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee constituted for assessing the suitability of eligible Constables for their elevation to the next rank, vide ZPHQ Kashmir order No. 562 of 2024 dated 13.02.2024, IGP Kashmir Shri V. K. Birdi has approved the promotions of 716 Constables having their lien and seniority with Kashmir Zone to the rank of SgCts.
IGP Kashmir has felicitated the promoted officials/their families and expressed the hope that they will strive to work hard for maintaining of public peace, tranquillity and law & order in the Union Territory of J&K.
Srinagar: On the recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee constituted for assessing the suitability of eligible Constables for their elevation to the next rank, vide ZPHQ Kashmir order No. 562 of 2024 dated 13.02.2024, IGP Kashmir Shri V. K. Birdi has approved the promotions of 716 Constables having their lien and seniority with Kashmir Zone to the rank of SgCts.