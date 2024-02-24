Dulloo calls for saturation of 4G network in remote areas

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today stressed on the telecommunication BSNL to saturate the 4G connectivity in the remote areas of the UT as per the objectives of the National Broadband Mission here.

The Chief Secretary was speaking in a State Broadband Committee meeting held to review the implementation of this plan here in J&K.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, H&UDD; Commissioner Secretary, IT; Secretary, R&B; GM, BSNL; Chief Engineer, PMGSY besides other officers and representatives of telecom companies.

Dulloo enjoined upon the implementation agencies to pace up their work of installation of the communication towers across the designated locations. He asked for bringing improved communication facilities including the 4G network to such areas without any further delay as envisaged under this nationwide programme.

He advised the IT Department to act as a nodal agency for resolving all the bottlenecks hindering the smooth implementation of this programme here. He asked them to review its progress regularly so that the mission is taken to its logical conclusion by covering all the identified villages.

Dulloo also asked for having enhanced coordination among different departments for making the towers functional soon. He called for making necessary changes in the RoW rules after studying those in vogue at other such places. He directed for effective restoration and rebuilding of the roads and paths immediately after completion of cable laying works.

During this meeting it was given out that to enable fast track growth of digital communications infrastructure, bridging the digital divide for digital empowerment and inclusion and providing the affordable and universal access of broadband for all the government envisaged the National Broadband Mission.

The objectives of the mission includes provisioning of universality, affordability and availability of high speed and highly reliable broadband access to all, as was added during the meeting.

Regarding its progress here in the UT it was apprised that the foundation work is going on at 96 locations, tower erection at 13 places. Moreover Foundation work at 175 locations has already been completed in addition to tower erection at 109 locations.

The meeting also had discussion on Call before you Dig portal, Digital Communication Readiness Index, BharatNet besides several other relevant issues concerning the instant matter.

