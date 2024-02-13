Taking Care of Our Health: A Precious Gift from Above

God has given us a wonderful gift in the form of good health. We must always take care of it with utmost priority. A healthy person sometimes ignores the good advice from the elders when it comes to health, but sees the repercussions when something wrong happens to his health, and feels bad not taking the advice seriously. Every good activity that we like in our daily life feels boring if something wrong happens to it. We have already made up our minds that medicines are there to cure us, but we don’t know the side effects which they have upon us. It is our bad habits and wrong food choices that have repressions on our health and if something wrong happens to our health; we are in a hurry to blame our fate for it. Our priority should be our health. Everything will come again, but if we once lose health it will never come again. Once our health deteriorates, it is difficult to recover it fully.

What we find today is that people consume less food as compared to the medicine prescribed by doctors even self-medication has become a trend in our daily lives. There isn’t any home where we didn’t find people not taking medicine to run their daily affairs. All are dependent on it. Nobody knows whom to blame, whether it is our food habits or our lifestyle, everything is dependent on medicine. We as humans have become too lazy and we have left behind all the traditions that our ancestors used to apply in their daily lives which used to keep them away from medicines and they were fit and healthy to lead their normal lives. So what went wrong in our generation is that we have left behind everything that used to be good for our health and we have adopted a lazy approach to doing our daily work.

We must be well aware of the fact that health is the treasure which once lost will not return. So it is best to look after your health and its complications. When health deteriorates everything goes wrong, we feel we live in a different world where we are not satisfied with our worldly belongings and we are losing our daily interests in our daily affairs. We must be committed to looking after our health and try to find any defects that will have any repercussions on our health. When there is health, there is everything. We feel at the top of the world and all our activities will be pleased. There is no need for any medication for the person whose health is all well maintained and he takes extra care and maintains well well-disciplined diet to keep away from the diseases which will deteriorate his health.

Unhealthy living conditions have increased the contraction of people to various diseases like obesity, diabetes, heart attacks, hypertension, etc. This has alarming implications in the near future. So it is very important to focus on our health as much as we focus on our work. Moderation in food habits, daily exercise, and a balanced work-life can surely make a big difference to our health and body. When a person stays mentally and physically fit, his actions and decisions are more practical and logical and hence he is more successful in life.

We must not lose our hearts if something wrong happens to our health. We must show complete patience and calibre to fight against the disease. The patient must be given good moral advice so that he does not lose his cool to fight against the disease. Medical science is advancing nowadays and there is a remedy for every disease except death. More research is done on a daily basis to find the cure for the diseases which are still incurable to mankind. Science is advancing every day and many new medicines are coming into the market every day to help the needy who are on the verge of death bed and have given hope for their lives. If we care very much about our health from day one, there is a minimum chance that we will become ill and our health will deteriorate. Prevention is better than cure and we must be health cautious always to be disease-free in our life.

The writer can be reached at [email protected]

