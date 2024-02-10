Advisor Bhatnagar reviews performance of Animal/Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries, Dairy sectors across J&K

Calls upon officers for leveraging modern technologies, fostering innovation to enhance productivity, uplift livelihoods

JAMMU: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar on Friday chaired a meeting to review the performance of various verticals under Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries sectors as well as Dairy Development across Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, the Advisor took comprehensive assessment of ongoing works, major physical achievements, achievements under Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) as well as financial progress under different schemes.

The meeting also held wide ranging discussion on exploring potential collaborations with relevant stakeholders, including research institutions, private sector entities and development partners, to harness synergies and accelerate the pace of growth in these sectors.

The meeting, among others was attended by Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production department, Shailendra Kumar; Mission Director, HADP, Yasha Mudhgal; Director General Sheep Husbandry Kashmir, Director Animal Husbandry Jammu /Kashmir, Director Sheep Husbandry Jammu, Mission Director Dairy Development J&K, Director Fisheries J&K, Director General Planning, APD, Director Finance APD and other concerned officers.

During the review, Advisor Bhatnagar underlined the significance of Animal/Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries sectors in contributing to the socio-economic landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. He underscored the need for leveraging modern technologies, implementing the ongoing projects religiously and fostering innovation to enhance productivity and uplift the livelihoods of those dependent on these sectors.

Highlighting on the significance of HADP, Advisor Bhatnagar maintained that under HADP vibrant and dynamic opportunities have been made available covering different aspects of Agriculture, Horticulture, livestock and other related sectors. He called upon the officers to work in tandem with all the concerned stakeholders so that the desired objectives of this prestigious program are met.

The Advisor further delved upon the officers to provide all related support and guidance to the farmers as well as youth so that they can reap the benefits of technology extension, better infrastructure and improved marketing facilities provided under HADP. He also called upon the officers to organise regular camps across the rural areas so that the farmers are consulted and their actual requirements are looked into.

While reviewing the progress of various works undergoing in these sectors under different schemes, Advisor Bhatnagar asked the officers of executing agencies to complete these projects within given timelines so that they are dedicated for public welfare. He also called upon the officers.

Meanwhile, Advisor Bhatnagar also assessed the human resource issues of these departments. He called upon the officers to forward all the vacant posts, gazetted as well as non-gazetted, to the concerned recruiting agencies. He also asked the HoDs of these departments to update the recruitment rules as per the policy framed by the government so that apt staff having technical expertise is recruited for desired posts.

The Advisor reiterated the government’s resolve to provide all necessary support and resources to empower farmers, livestock owners and aspiring agripreneurs, so that the prosperous and economically independent Jammu and Kashmir is witnessed.

The Principal Secretary, during the meeting, also gave some noteworthy suggestions essential for improvement of Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry Fisheries as well as Dairy sectors across Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, a detailed presentation on achievements under various schemes of each department was presented by the concerned officers.

