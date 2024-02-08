Renowned authors M. T. Vasudevan Nair, Vinod Kumar Shukla to be honored with ‘Aakashdeep’ Award

Srinagar: Esteemed Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla and celebrated Malayalam author-filmmaker M. T. Vasudevan Nair will be honored for their exceptional contributions to literature, culture, and society with the highest honor ‘Aakashdeep’ established by leading Hindi News group Amar Ujala.
Yashwant Vyas, Group Advisor to Amar Ujala and coordinator of Shabd Samman, stated that the Amar Ujala Foundation celebrates the power of Indian languages and their collective dream. The ‘Aakashdeep’ Award, the highest honor in this category, includes a cash prize of five lakh rupees, a certificate of commendation, and a symbolic Ganga statue.
The ‘Aakashdeep’ Award, previously bestowed upon luminaries in Kannada (Girish Karnad), Marathi (Bhalchandra Nemade), Bengali (Shankh Ghosh), and Oriya (Pratibha Ray), has chosen Malayalam as the language of honor for the current year. Past recipients include distinguished figures in Hindi language such as Namvar Singh, Gyanranjan, Vishwanath Tripathi, and Shekhar Joshi.
Srinagar: Esteemed Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla and celebrated Malayalam author-filmmaker M. T. Vasudevan Nair will be honored for their exceptional contributions to literature, culture, and society with the highest honor ‘Aakashdeep’ established by leading Hindi News group Amar Ujala.